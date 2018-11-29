Christmas in Bridlington - your guide to what is on, when and where

There's lots going on throughout December as Bridlington counts down to Christmas.



Here's a list of some of the main events. If you are organising something festive, let us know by emailing john.edwards@jpress.co.uk

The new Santa's sleigh for Bridlington was revealed at a special event

Santa's Sleigh

The Round Table have got a brand new sleigh for Santa and will be taking it round the town during the first two weeks of December. Here is the full list of streets and dates.

Christmas Tree Festival

See more than 50 decorated trees at St John's Burlington Methodist Church. Click here to see when it is open.

Promenades Shopping Centre grotto

Santa Claus will be in his grotto in the Promenades Shopping Centre, helping Bridlington Sea Cadets. Check the days and times here.

Free parking

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is scrapping charges in its car parks on certain dates. This is when you won't have to pay.

Saturday, December 1

Christmas Fayre at Alderson House, 2pm-5pm.

Sewerby Hall's Weekend of Christmas gets underway. Read about what they have planned here.

Christmas Brass and Voices concert with Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band and the Bridlington Priory Choir at 7pm. Tickets are £10 on the door or from the Bridlington Spa website. Mulled wine and mince pies will be served.

Sunday, December 2

There will be dozens of red and white runners jogging along the seafront at the Lions Club's second Santa Dash. Find out how you can get involved.

The second day of Sewerby's Weekend of Christmas. And don't forget you can catch the land train from Bridlington for free.

Monday, December 3

There will be a range of Christmas stalls and a choir singing festive songs at the Lobster Pot in Kingsgate from 5pm to 8pm. Mulled wine and mince pies will be served and money from the stall fees will be going to local charity.

Monday, December 10

Get into the festive spirit at the Bridlington Lions Club Christmas Carol Concert at Bridlington Spa. The doors will be open from 6pm with the fun starting at 7pm. Admission is free to all.

Bridlington Spa pantomime

There's a sci-fi star coming to Bridlington this year. Find out who here. Jack and the Beanstalk runs from December 14 to January 6.

Spotlight Theatre pantomime

Sleeping Beauty is this year's festive family fun show in West Street. It runs from Friday, December 14 to January 6.

Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17

Bridlington is hosting a new weekend event A Coastal Christmas - find out all about it here.

Thursday, December 20

You can take your pets to a special carol service around the Christmas tree at Bridlington Priory at 6pm. Mince pies and pet treats will be served and proceeds from a collection will be divided between the church and the Bridlington branch of the RSPCA.