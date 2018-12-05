Christmas in Bridlington - here is what is on, where and when

There's lots going on throughout December as Bridlington counts down to Christmas.

If you are organising something festive, let us know by emailing john.edwards@jpress.co.uk

Santa's Sleigh

The Round Table have got a brand new sleigh for Santa and will be taking it round the town during the first two weeks of December.

Santa's village tour

North Wolds Lions are taking Father Christmas around the villages.

Christmas Tree Festival

See more than 50 decorated trees at St John's Burlington Methodist Church.

Promenades Shopping Centre grotto

Santa Claus will be in his grotto in the Promenades Shopping Centre, helping Bridlington Sea Cadets.

Free parking

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is scrapping charges in its car parks on certain dates.

Bridlington Old Town

The Destination Old Town group has plenty going on around High Street.

Friday, December 7 to Sunday, December 9

Twilight weekend at Burton Agnes Hall and Gardens, including the chance to meet Father Christmas in his magical courtyard grotto,

Saturday, December 8

Kirkgate House is holding a Christmas coffee morning from 10am to noon. There will be a raffle with some Christmas hampers among the prizes and a craft stall

Monday, December 10

Get into the festive spirit at the Bridlington Lions Club Christmas Carol Concert at Bridlington Spa. The doors will be open from 6pm with the fun starting at 7pm. Admission is free to all.

Bridlington Spa pantomime

Jack and the Beanstalk runs from December 14 to January 6.

Spotlight Theatre pantomime

Sleeping Beauty is this year's festive family fun show in West Street. It runs from Friday, December 14 to January 6.

Saturday, December 15 and Sunday, December 16

Bridlington is hosting a new weekend event A Coastal Christmas.

Thursday, December 20

You can take your pets to a special carol service around the Christmas tree at Bridlington Priory at 6pm. Mince pies and pet treats will be served and proceeds from a collection will be divided between the church and the Bridlington branch of the RSPCA.

Monday, December 31

Flamborough Fire Festival is a popular way to see in the New Year. Read all about what to expect here.