Christmas in Bridlington - here is what is on, where and when

There's lots going on throughout December as Bridlington counts down to Christmas.
Here's a list of some of the main events. If you are organising something festive, let us know by emailing john.edwards@jpress.co.uk
Santa's Sleigh
The Round Table have got a brand new sleigh for Santa and will be taking it round the town during the first two weeks of December. Here is the full list of streets and dates.
Santa's village tour
North Wolds Lions are taking Father Christmas around the villages. See when he is heading your way.
Christmas Tree Festival
See more than 50 decorated trees at St John's Burlington Methodist Church. Click here to see when it is open.
Promenades Shopping Centre grotto
Santa Claus will be in his grotto in the Promenades Shopping Centre, helping Bridlington Sea Cadets. Check the days and times here.
Free parking
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is scrapping charges in its car parks on certain dates. This is when you won't have to pay.
Bridlington Old Town
The Destination Old Town group has plenty going on around High Street. Take a look at what they have planned here.
Friday, December 7 to Sunday, December 9
Twilight weekend at Burton Agnes Hall and Gardens, including the chance to meet Father Christmas in his magical courtyard grotto,
Saturday, December 8
Kirkgate House is holding a Christmas coffee morning from 10am to noon. There will be a raffle with some Christmas hampers among the prizes and a craft stall
Monday, December 10
Get into the festive spirit at the Bridlington Lions Club Christmas Carol Concert at Bridlington Spa. The doors will be open from 6pm with the fun starting at 7pm. Admission is free to all.
Bridlington Spa pantomime
There's a sci-fi star coming to Bridlington this year. Find out who here. Jack and the Beanstalk runs from December 14 to January 6.
Spotlight Theatre pantomime
Sleeping Beauty is this year's festive family fun show in West Street. It runs from Friday, December 14 to January 6.
Saturday, December 15 and Sunday, December 16
Bridlington is hosting a new weekend event A Coastal Christmas - find out all about it here.
Thursday, December 20
You can take your pets to a special carol service around the Christmas tree at Bridlington Priory at 6pm. Mince pies and pet treats will be served and proceeds from a collection will be divided between the church and the Bridlington branch of the RSPCA.
Monday, December 31
Flamborough Fire Festival is a popular way to see in the New Year. Read all about what to expect here.