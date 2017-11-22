‘Christmas Eve’ to switch on Bridlington lights

Eve Gascoigne – the girl who inspired everyone in Bridlington – has accepted an invitation to switch on the town’s Christmas lights.

This week marks one year since the family received the devastating diagnosis that Eve was suffering from a rare brain tumour.

Eve Gascoigne

But 2017 will end on a much happier note after the seven-year-old was invited to press the switch to start the festive celebrations in the town centre.

It is the icing on the cake after Eve won the Spirit of Youth trophy at Bridlington’s Extraordinary People Awards last week.

Mum Phillipa said: “It’s lovely, she will be absolutely loving it.

“At the awards night on Friday, she kept asking when she could go on stage, so she’s definitely not shy.

“And it is a great opportunity for us to say thank you to everybody in Bridlington for their continued support.”

The community raised thousands of pounds to support an appeal to send Eve to America for proton beam therapy, although the NHS eventually agreed to fund the treatment.

Before her big day switching on the lights, Eve is going on a family holiday which had to be cancelled when she was diagnosed last year.

Then she is heading to meet Father Christmas in Lapland, thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation.

“Eve is doing well and has no more scans until March after the last one came back all clear,” said Phillipa.

“This has been a year we want to forget but this will be a nice way to end it.”

The lights switch on takes place on Saturday, December 9, with a festive market in King Street, food and drink stalls and a Christmas fancy dress competition.

Last year, crowds turned out to see Yorkshire military hero Ben Parkinson MBE given the honour of switching on the lights.