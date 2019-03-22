Children's favourite Dear Zoo comes to the Yorkshire stage - where to see it and how to get tickets

Dear Zoo - the timeless children’s classic book- is on tour and coming to a theatre near you.

Rod Campbell’s best-selling lift the flap book has delighted generations of young readers since it was first published in 1982.

It has sold more than eight million copies worldwide.

It's about a letter to the zoo from a child who wants a pet. They send various different animals, all of which prove unsuitable: the elephant is too big, the lion too fierce, the giraffe too tall, the monkey too naughty.

Join the company to see what the zoo has sent: the perfect pet – in the end.

Tour dates:

Bridlington Spa, Tuesday April 9 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm; Wednesday April 10 at 11am and 2pm

Tickets: 01262 678258 or www.bridspa.com

Harrogate Theatre, Wednesday April 17 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm; Thursday April 18 at 11am and 2pm

Tickets: 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Theatre Royal, Wakefield, Sunday April 21 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm; Monday April 22 at 11am and 2pm

Tickets: 01924 211 311 or www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk