Children In Need challenge sees Paul go to work as Tigger

Every year, he accepts a challenge which includes a fancy dress commute.

This year, Paul Robinson has donned a bright orange costume and boarded the train from Bridlington to Beverley dressed as Tigger.

Paul at Millers Day Services

He will bounce around as Winnie The Pooh's best mate as part of a fund-raising day for Children In Need.

Paul, who lives in Bridlington and is captain of the town's badminton team, is a senior day service officer at Millers Day Services, in Beverley.

He will be taking as many selfies with members of the public as possible, spreading the word about the work Millers does and collecting donations for the charity.

His colleagues have also lined up a series of activities and challenges which he will take part from 10am to 3pm.