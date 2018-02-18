Charity’s search for the top cats in Bridlington

Attention Bridlington residents – have you got the most marvellous moggy in the UK?

The search is on to find the country’s top cat and owners have just a few weeks left to enter the National Cat Awards 2018.

Run by Cats Protection, the competition is open to all living cats in the UK and celebrates the difference cats make to owners’ lives by highlighting heart-warming stories of devotion, companionship and courage. Cats need to be nominated before the closing date of Friday 9 March in one of the following categories:

Hero Cat, Most Caring Cat, Furr-ever Friends, Outstanding Rescue Cat and Purina® Better Together – celebrating the special bond that has transformed and enriched the lives of both a feline and human.

Visit www.cats.org.uk/national-cat-awards to nominate your cat.