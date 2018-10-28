Change of owner at town antiques shop

Antiques hunters have yet another reason to visit Bridlington’s Old Town following a change of ownership at a popular retailer.

Michael James Antiques, owned by Michael James Collins, recently took over the premises in the heart of the antiques community and is situated at 44 High Street.

Inside Michael James Antiques.

Due to retirement the Antique shop, which had previously been established successfuly for over 40 years, became available in the summer of this year.

Mr Collins said: “For several years I have collected quality and beautiful antiques, initially buying Oriental, Art Nouveau, and Art Deco. I will now be stocking a wider range including vintage, retro, collectables and furniture as well as speciallity items. I am also hoping to increase my business by buying privately from individuals and will consider any quality antiques.

“It is a new venture for me. I find the area does have a real sense of purpose and I appreciate the helpful advice from other businesses in the street.

“I believe very strongly that I can make a success of this new opportunity and my intention is to create the true sense of serendipity to all who enter my shop.”