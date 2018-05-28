Chance to land cash from wind farm fund

Community groups are being encouraged to apply for cash from the Lissett Wind Farm Community Fund.

Groups and organisations, societies, charities, parish councils, schools and churches can make their bid for funds now for projects that benefit communities within the East Wolds and Coastal Ward in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Now in its eighth year, the fund receives an annual donation of approximately £80,000 per year from the wind farm’s operating company Ventient Energy.

During 2017, the fund supported a wide range of community projects from local community buildings to sports clubs and youth groups.

Decisions about how the annual donation is spent are made by the Lissett Wind Farm Community Fund Panel.

The panel is made up of representatives of the seven parishes in closest proximity to the wind farm and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The fund is administered by the council.

Councillor Jane Evison, chair of the fund panel, said: “Whether you are a large or small group this is an annual opportunity for you to benefit your community by applying to the fund for a grant. We look forward to hearing from you.”

For further information on the fund and how to apply online, visit the Lissett Wind Farm Community Fund webpage on East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s website www.eastriding.gov.uk/lissett-fund or contact the fund administrator at ruralfunding@eastriding.gov.uk or by calling (01482) 391655.

The deadline for this round of funding is Friday 29 June.