Chance to improve and prove IT skills

Bridlington’s Adult Learning Centre is offering residents the chance to improve their IT skills by earning a European Computer Driving Licence (ECDL) level 2 certificate.

The centre, which is based at the Central Library on King Street, is running a four-day course from Monday 26 to Thursday 29 March (four hours per day).

The course, which costs £50, is designed for people who already have some knowledge of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel, but don’t hold the qualification.

ECDL is an internationally-recognised IT qualification and is widely acknowledged by employers as proof of ability and competence when working with IT, specifically in word processing, spreadsheet and presentation software.

The adult learning fast-track course is delivered over four days to allow people to achieve the qualification in a shorter timescale. To join the course, all applicants will have a face-to-face adviser appointment to ensure that the course meets their needs.

Sara Arnold, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s employment, education and skills group manager, said: “This is a great opportunity for office staff, school staff or anybody working or looking to work with Microsoft software packages to achieve the BCS ECDL level 2 certificate in a much shorter period of time than usual.

“Achieve this qualification and get the certificate that proves your ability and competence when working with IT.”