Chamber’s Spring meeting

BURTON Agnes Hall was the setting for Hull Chamber of Commerce Bridlington members’ Spring meeting.

Hosted by the Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire, the Hon Dame Susan Cunliffe-Lister, DCVO, members discussed the issues of the day affecting Yorkshire’s East Coast tourist spot, the local economy, transport and business, before handing over to Mrs Cunliffe-Lister to learn more about the role of Lord Lieutenant.

In paying tribute to the Lord Lieutenant, who will retire from her post in November, Hull Chamber chief executive Dr Ian Kelly thanked her for her many years of service, adding that he knew of no better Lord Lieutenant in the UK.

He said she was an outstanding role model for the Hull and East Riding region.