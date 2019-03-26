Cellist Julian Lloyd Webber kicks stars £1m restoration appeal with exclusive concert - how to get tickets

An evening with classical musician Julian Lloyd Webber will be held at the Wesley Centre. Malton on Saturday June 15.

The world famous musician will take audiences on a musical journey featuring clips from his extraordinary life with luminaries such as Cleo Laine and Yehudi Menuhin, as well as music with his brother, Andrew. Julian Lloyd Webber’s wife, cellist Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, and pianist Pam Chowhan will perform music closely associated with Lloyd Webber’s life.

Julian Lloyd Webber said: “It will be a fun evening. There will be a question and answer session where people are free to ask me anything they want – well yes, pretty much! And I hope it will be entertaining, and above all it would be nice to see some young faces there.”

Malton’s newly re-branded Wesley Centre is a Grade II* listed Methodist chapel of national significance. The chapel has dodged closure several times, particularly after its roof collapsed in 2015.

A £1 million appeal is under way to transform the building into a community hub to feature a fine concert hall. A central part of its planned refurbishment is the restoration of a historic pipe organ as its centrepiece.

Paul Emberley, Wesley Centre development lead, said: “We’re delighted to host Julian Lloyd Webber in what we hope will kick start an exciting programme of live events, something we plan to build on once the Centre refurbishment is complete. Julian and Andrew’s father, William Lloyd Webber, was a renowned organist and composer.

"As well as this shared interest with the history of the building, Julian believes music brings communities together, which is the driving ambition of the Wesley Centre as a community hub.”

Broadcaster Selina Scott is supporting the appeal to create a sustainable and multi-use venue for the community.

Selina Scott said: “Malton, and its Methodist church, is dear to my heart. My grandfather who was born in the middle of the 19th century was a well-known Wesleyan lay preacher. So often, we’ve seen beautiful buildings like this wrecked, often completely gutted and turned into pubs or supermarkets. The ancient market town of Malton has been named as one of the best places to live in the UK. It’s an inspiration to other rural communities because it has fought to secure the qualities that give it so much of its character.”

As part of the evening Julian Lloyd Webber will host a mini-masterclass for two upcoming local cellists. Julian is passionate about music as a transformative power for young minds.

Julian added: “Everyone has a soundtrack to their lives – music they’ve been brought up to, music they love – it’s one of the key things that brings people together. I hope audiences will come out loving the music we’ve played and wanting to know more, rather than just admiring the performers, I hope it helps develop the audiences’ love of music.”

To book tickets for An Evening with Julian Lloyd Webber, go to https://www.maltonwesleycentre.org/Event/an-evening-with-julian-lloyd-webber

To find out more and to donate to the Wesley Centre Appeal go to www.maltonwesleycentre.org