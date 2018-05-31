Celebrating in style! Siobhan at the palace

After completing her bronze, silver and gold Duke of Edinburgh awards, Bridlington teenager Siobhan Holliday celebrated at the grandest location of all – Buckingham Palace.

She has spent several years completing a range of activities as part of the scheme, and marked her success with a trip to the palace grounds, where she met Olympic champion gymnast Max Whitlock and TV chef Dave Myers from the Hairy Bikers.

In the gardens at Buckingham Palace

Siobhan said: “The Duke of Edinburgh scheme has enabled me to learn new skills, meet lots of different people, work with various groups encouraging and motivating people in difficult situations.

“I have had lots of fun and learnt that you should never give up as it usually gets easier and works out in the end.”

The scheme, which is open to under 25s, requires young people to participate in volunteering, physical and skill exercises at each level, with a broad range of choice.

For her volunteering options, Siobhan helped with the 6th Bridlington Scout Group, was music librarian with her school orchestra and helped at poolside with Bridlington Swimming Club.

She also improve her butterfly and breaststroke as part of her physical challenges and tried to get fitter to meet the Royal Navy fitness test.

A talented musician, Siobhan also played tenor horn with Youth Brass 2000 who are now British Open, National and European Champions having recently been to Utrecht in Holland. She played violin with Scarborough Symphony Orchestra and took lessons to improve her technique on the tenor horn.

Expeditions play a major role in the Duke of Edinburgh scheme and she went to the Howardian Hills and Vale of Pickering, the Yorkshire Dales and Wensleydale, and the Peak District and North East Lake District.

The gold level also involved a residential challenge, in West Raynham in Norfolk, where Siobhan and her colleagues had to find and rescue a hostage in a derelict hospital.

She has also achieved a Scout Association Young Leader Training Award and became a British Swimming licensed official as part of the scheme.