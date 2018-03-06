Car mobile phone cases fall

Latest figures from Safer Roads Humber show that 658 drivers were detected using a hand-held mobile phone whilst driving in 2017. This is in comparison to the 1,200 drivers detected in 2016 for the same offence.

On 1 March 2017, the penalty charge for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving was changed from a £100 fine to £200 and from three to six points on your driving licence. It is now a year since the changes came into place.

Ruth Gore, spokesperson for Safer Roads Humber, said: “It is still too early to draw conclusions about the effectiveness of the changes, but we are encouraged that the numbers seem to have dropped.

“However, we urge all motorists to drive safely and appropriately at all times and this includes giving the road your full attention.”