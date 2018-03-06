Can you join beach clean up?

Following the devastating scenes on the Yorkshire coast in the past couple days, a beach clean will take place on Friday.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is organising the event after tens of thousands of animals washed up, alongside what it calls 'extensive marine litter'.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Fraisthorpe car park at noon on Friday and the team will head south towards Barmston.

There is no need to book, those able to help are asked to just turn up on the day and to stay as long as they are able to, although the clean-up is due to finish at 3pm.

Litter pickers will be provided but people are asked to bring work gloves.

