Can you help to find a home for dogs like these?

Bridlington's RSPCA branch is able to rehome dogs again - thanks to its friends from a neighbouring group.

The volunteers have been unable to offer the service for more than a year and spent much of 2017 looking for a solution to the problem.

Now, the RSPCA's York, Harrogate and District branch has allocated the Bridlington group a kennel block at its animal home in York.

A spokesperson for the Bridlington branch said: “We are all really pleased that we can now take dogs in need into our care again and find them new caring homes.

"It has been a very difficult time for us not to be able to do this for the last 15 months.

"We are extremely grateful to the York RSPCA for helping us and we would also like to thank our colleagues at the Scarborough RSPCA for taking in dogs from our

area when they have had space.

"We will also be able to help our Inspectors now by taking dogs into our care that they have removed from unsatisfactory conditions”

Photographs of dogs in the group's care are now being featured on its website.



Appointments to view the dogs are not necessary and potential adopters can visit the York animal home from Tuesday to Sunday between the hours of 11am and 3pm. The animal home is closed to visitors on Mondays.

Once a dog has been chosen, a home visit will be carried out as soon as possible.

