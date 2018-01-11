Can you help Bridlington’s little Lacey?

An appeal for donations has been launched for a little girl who has spent Christmas and New Year in hospital.

Six-year-old Lacey Ainley was rushed to Scarborough Hospital four days before Christmas when she had a seizure in the early hours of the morning.

She was transferred to Leeds General Hospital and a scan revealed she had an infection on the brain and she was taken into surgery.

“She’d had a seizure before when she was two, her temperature was sky high,” said dad Mark Ainley.

“But that was nothing compared to what she had this time, it was really scary. I didn’t know what to do.

“She’s a lovely little girl. She likes getting dressed up as a princess. She loves Moana. Even the teachers all love her to pieces. She reminds me of me when I was that age.

“She is late in development and she has speech therapy.”

Lacey is still in hospital and although she is laughing she has barely spoken since the operation.

When family friend Caroline McCracken saw of the family’s plight she set up a Go Fund Me page in a bid to raise funds for presents and travel expenses so family can visit Lacey.

“I just wanted to do something to help. My daughter isn’t much older than Lacey,” said Caroline. “We went out and bought her some presents to open. I hope that people will donate and help the family in their time of need.”

The Go Fund Me Page has now been shared more than 70 times.

The family has received support from the Sick Children’s Trust who have arranged for Mark to be able to stay over the road from the hospital.

But it means Lacey and Mark are away from the rest of their family in Bridlington.

“The staff have been great and we’ve received a lot of support from the Sick Children’s Trust, which has been amazing,” said Mark

“When Caroline said she wanted to do this I was really touched. I said it’s completely up to her if she wants to do it. I’m really grateful that she wanted to do something to help.”

To donate click here