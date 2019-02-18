Travis Perkins team in Bridlington plan charity skydive - here is how you can donate

Three members of staff from the Bridlington branch of Travis Perkins are planning a skydive this summer to raise money for the company’s chosen charity.

Yard sales assistant Ross McNeil, customer service advisor Alex Shipley and branch manager Laura Brown are taking on the challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Saturday, June 29.

None of them have completed a parachute jump before and Alex said: “Macmillan is our chosen charity for Travis Perkins and what better way to raise some cash for an amazing charity than by throwing yourself out of a perfectly good plane.”

The trio are hoping to raise £1,000 for charity. You can donate by visiting the builders’ merchants branch in Pinfold Lane or online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/travis-bridlington