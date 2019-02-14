TOWN CENTRE SURVEY: Your ideas for a masterplan for Bridlington

As part of the Free Press’ Town Centre Survey, we asked for your ideas on what Bridlington needed to turn its fortunes around.

The same answers kept cropping up – a multi-storey car park, more high-street names, pressure on landlords to maintain and upgrade the appearance of their properties, fewer charity shops.

One of the most popular suggestions from readers was to reduce rates and rents to allow more entrepreneurs to get started and open a shop.

Could the first stage of a masterplan be on the way?

This week East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE has announced plans for a new initiative designed to support “nervous” high street businesses.

Here were some of your other ideas to transform the town centre:

* Promote the David Hockney connection and remove the fairground.

* More positivity from the council and more notice taken of the opinion of residents.

* A few small improvements like tidying up shop fronts would help a lot.

* Pedestrianise Cliff Street and add interest to King Street with statues.

* Create somewhere indoors that families can go when it is bad weather.

* Independent shops that would offer tourists things they can’t get elsewhere.

* Regular transport to Old Town for visitors and residents - it is under-exploited.

* We need more venues, somewhere where people can meet up and listen to live music.

* Smarten up the beautiful old buildings we are lucky to have.

* We are developing the entrance to Bridlington, but need to develop the centre.

* Better community spirit among the traders - and free events to bring people in.

* Create a night-time economy, brighter lighting and a destination venue.

* No more bargain shops if you want to attract visitors with money to Bridlington.

* It is a beautiful town. It doesn’t have to be modernised, just improved.

* Tear up all the plans, sit down with Bridlington people and start again.

* Look at other towns such as Beverley and see how it has become more vibrant.

* Loads of bars and cafes along King Street with seating outside in summer.

* We need a dual carriageway to Bridlington from the M62...and a marina.

* Reduce rents to encourage nice independent shops and allow pop-up shops.

* Reduce rents and aim to fill all the empty shops...and have more street entertainment.