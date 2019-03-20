This is when the Bridlington Co-op store will reopen

It is almost a year since it had to close suddenly because of structural problems - but the Co-op in St John Street is almost ready to reopen.

After a £600,000 overhaul, the shop will reopen on Thursday, April 11.

Amy Banks, store manager, said: “We are delighted to be undertaking such a significant investment in Bridlington and we’re confident that the improvements will help us to better serve the community. It’s an exciting time for the whole team.”

Kate Colclough, area manager, said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in their area who contribute to improving local life.”

There will be offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch.