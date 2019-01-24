This is when Bargain Buys at Carnaby is opening - and some of the offers available on day one

Bargain Buys - the new brand from discount retailer Poundstretcher - has revealed the opening date for its new store at Carnaby, near Bridlington.

The shop, at Park Rose Village in the former Original Factory Shop and will be officially opened at 10am on Friday, February 1.

The former Original Factory Shop building

Carnaby is the 47th Bargain Buys to open and it has more than £3,000 worth of giveaways on its opening day.

The first five customers in line will receive a Hyundai black curved fireplace for £29.99 (RRP £229).

The next 10 customers will grab themselves a faux leather double bed for £14.99 (RRP £99.99), and then the next 15 customers will be able to take home a glass TV stand for

only £9.99 (RRP £49.99).

Finally, for the next 175 customers, a washable rug will be available for £3.99 (RRP £9.99).

A spokesperson for Bargain Buys said: "We will be expecting huge queues for our amazing Opening Day Only Specials, with previous openings seeing customers queuing from the early hours of the morning.

"But remember, these fantastic savings can only be found on the day of the opening, so once they’re gone, they’re gone."

Executive chairman Nadir Lalani added: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Carnaby with loads of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening 50 new stores for April 2019, creating over 750 jobs.

“The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers. We are expecting massive queues for our Opening Day Only Specials, so come early to catch the bargains!”