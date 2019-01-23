This is how your favourite Bridlington charity could team up with the Promenades Shopping Centre

The Promenades Shopping Centre is looking for ideas for which Bridlington charity it should support in 2019.

Last year, the precinct helped to raise more than £3,000 for Bridlington Sea Cadets and a boat was installed in the centre to show the link.

Now, the search is on to find a good cause which could benefit over the next 12 months.

Centre manager Carl Brown said: “We are looking forward to another successful year supporting a local charity.

“We want to support a cause that has a huge positive effect on the people in our local community.

“We couldn’t think of any better way to decide than to speak to the community and see who they feel we should support. The year will see our focus on raising funds and awareness for the chosen charity which will all build up to The Extraordinary People Awards and the Christmas period.”

To make a nomination, visit www.promenades

shoppingcentre.co.uk and fill in a short form.