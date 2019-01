There was bad news for the town centre this week when Greenwoods closed its doors - it joins a long list of national names who have left Bridlington. Can you think of any others?

1. Woolworths It's 10 years since the nation was stunned by the demise of Woolworths. The property in Prince Street is now occupied by Goodwin's. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Marks and Spencer Arguably the biggest blow to Bridlington town centre was the loss of M&S in April. The nearest branches are at Scarborough and Beverley. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Greenwoods Menswear The most recent casualty, Greenwoods in Promenade shut down at the weekend with a note on the door saying the company had gone into liquidation. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Blockbuster Video Before the days of Netflix and iPlayer, you could rent a film on DVD from Blockbuster in Prospect Street. Just don't be late taking it back! jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more