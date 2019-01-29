The Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards shortlists have been announced

The shortlists for the 2019 Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards have been revealed.
HEY tourism manager Andy Gray said: “We’ve been staggered at both the quality and the numbers of entrants for this year’s competition, which demonstrates what an amazing experience Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire can offer the visitor and also shows just how far we have come since the first awards were held 10 years ago.
“It’s true to say Hull and East Yorkshire’s visitor economy is booming and we fully expect that to continue.
“What we’re seeing now is that we’re reaping the rewards of Hull’s year as City of Culture and the level of investment that is happening in the East Riding.
“It’s refreshing to see the number of new businesses, large and small, that add significantly to and enrich the experience for the visitor.
“The breadth of the tourism offer we have is quite staggering and the great thing about our awards is that it allows us to recognise the quality on offer.”
The winners will be revealed at an awards night at Hull’s Bonus Arena on Thursday, March 14.
Remarkable Bed and Breakfast
Wolds Village, Bainton
The Toll Cottage, Cottingham
The Fox and Coney Inn, South Cave
Village Farm Bed and Breakfast, Skipsea
Newbegin House, Beverley
Remarkable Business Tourism Award
Mercure Grange Park Hotel, Willerby
Hallmark Hotel, North Ferriby
DoubleTree by Hilton, Hull
Beyond Events, University of Hull
Tigers Events at the KCom Stadium, Hull
Bishop Burton College, Bishop Burton
Remarkable Cuppa
Nibble@The Dock, Hull
The Cockpit Cafe, Beverley
Vanessa Delicatessen and Cafe, Beverley
Drewton’s Farm Shop and Restaurant, South Cave
The Fiddle Drill, Goodmanham
Millers, Raywell
Remarkable Food Experience
Trinity Market, Hull
The Yorkshire Wolds Cookery School, Southburn, near Driffield
Little Wold Vineyard, South Cave
Cherry View Milk, Cherry Burton
Beverley Food Festivals, Beverley
Hotham’s Gin School and Distillery, Hull
Remarkable Holiday Park/Holiday Village
Thorpe Hall Caravan and Camping Site, Rudston
Manor Farm Camping, Beverley
Bridge Leisure - Sand le Mere Holiday Park, Tunstall
Patrington Haven Leisure Park, Patrington
Butt Farm Caravan and Camping, Beverley
Remarkable Hotel
Mercure Grange Park Hotel, Willerby
Cave Castle Hotel and Country Club, South Cave
Hallmark Hotel, North Ferriby
DoubleTree by Hilton, Hull
Holiday Inn Hull Marina, Hull
Remarkable Newcomer
The Cockpit Cafe, Beverley
DoubleTree by Hilton, Hull
The Fox and Coney Inn, South Cave
Beverley Minster House, Beverley
Corporation Farm Cottages, Tickton
The Barrow Boys, Hull
Remarkable Pub
The Head of Steam, Hull
The Ship Inn, Sewerby
The Lion and Key, Hull
Wrygarth Inn, Great Hatfield
The Black Horse, Little Weighton
The Tiger Inn, Beverley
Remarkable Restaurant
Humber Fish Co., Hull
Tapasya@Marina, Hull
The Old House, Hull
1884 Wine and Tapas Bar, Hull
Remarkable Self-Catering Provider/Property
Rose Cottage, Huggate
Field House Farm Cottages, Sewerby
High Barn Cottages, Bempton
The Hideout, Hull
Broadgate Farm Cottages, Walkington
Little Otchan Shepherd Hut, Halsham
Kingfisher Lakes Glamping, Brandesburton
Remarkable Taste of East Yorkshire
Drewton’s Farm Shop and Restaurant, South Cave
Atom Brewing Co, Hull
Vanessa Delicatessen and Cafe, Beverley
Soanes Poultry, Middleton on the Wolds
Laurel Vines Vineyard and Winery Limited, Aike
Humber Street Distillery Co, Hull
Remarkable Tourism Event
Beverley Puppet Festival, Beverley
Tribfest Music Festival, Sledmere
Pride in Hull, Hull
Urban Legends: Northern Lights, Hull
Humber Street Sesh, Hull
British Chess Championships, Hull
Beverley Food Festival, Beverley
Remarkable Visitor Attraction/Experience
William’s Den, North Cave
Sledmere House, Sledmere
Burton Constable Hall and Grounds
Hull Truck Theatre
RSPB Bempton Cliffs
Hull Minster
Yorkshire Wildlife Trust - Spurn