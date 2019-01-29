The Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards shortlists have been announced

The shortlists for the 2019 Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards have been revealed.

HEY tourism manager Andy Gray said: “We’ve been staggered at both the quality and the numbers of entrants for this year’s competition, which demonstrates what an amazing experience Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire can offer the visitor and also shows just how far we have come since the first awards were held 10 years ago.

“It’s true to say Hull and East Yorkshire’s visitor economy is booming and we fully expect that to continue.

“What we’re seeing now is that we’re reaping the rewards of Hull’s year as City of Culture and the level of investment that is happening in the East Riding.

“It’s refreshing to see the number of new businesses, large and small, that add significantly to and enrich the experience for the visitor.

“The breadth of the tourism offer we have is quite staggering and the great thing about our awards is that it allows us to recognise the quality on offer.”

The winners will be revealed at an awards night at Hull’s Bonus Arena on Thursday, March 14.

Remarkable Bed and Breakfast

Wolds Village, Bainton

The Toll Cottage, Cottingham

The Fox and Coney Inn, South Cave

Village Farm Bed and Breakfast, Skipsea

Newbegin House, Beverley

Remarkable Business Tourism Award

Mercure Grange Park Hotel, Willerby

Hallmark Hotel, North Ferriby

DoubleTree by Hilton, Hull

Beyond Events, University of Hull

Tigers Events at the KCom Stadium, Hull

Bishop Burton College, Bishop Burton

Remarkable Cuppa

Nibble@The Dock, Hull

The Cockpit Cafe, Beverley

Vanessa Delicatessen and Cafe, Beverley

Drewton’s Farm Shop and Restaurant, South Cave

The Fiddle Drill, Goodmanham

Millers, Raywell

Remarkable Food Experience

Trinity Market, Hull

The Yorkshire Wolds Cookery School, Southburn, near Driffield

Little Wold Vineyard, South Cave

Cherry View Milk, Cherry Burton

Beverley Food Festivals, Beverley

Hotham’s Gin School and Distillery, Hull

Remarkable Holiday Park/Holiday Village

Thorpe Hall Caravan and Camping Site, Rudston

Manor Farm Camping, Beverley

Bridge Leisure - Sand le Mere Holiday Park, Tunstall

Patrington Haven Leisure Park, Patrington

Butt Farm Caravan and Camping, Beverley

Remarkable Hotel

Mercure Grange Park Hotel, Willerby

Cave Castle Hotel and Country Club, South Cave

Hallmark Hotel, North Ferriby

DoubleTree by Hilton, Hull

Holiday Inn Hull Marina, Hull

Remarkable Newcomer

The Cockpit Cafe, Beverley

DoubleTree by Hilton, Hull

The Fox and Coney Inn, South Cave

Beverley Minster House, Beverley

Corporation Farm Cottages, Tickton

The Barrow Boys, Hull

Remarkable Pub

The Head of Steam, Hull

The Ship Inn, Sewerby

The Lion and Key, Hull

Wrygarth Inn, Great Hatfield

The Black Horse, Little Weighton

The Tiger Inn, Beverley

Remarkable Restaurant

Humber Fish Co., Hull

Tapasya@Marina, Hull

The Old House, Hull

1884 Wine and Tapas Bar, Hull

Remarkable Self-Catering Provider/Property

Rose Cottage, Huggate

Field House Farm Cottages, Sewerby

High Barn Cottages, Bempton

The Hideout, Hull

Broadgate Farm Cottages, Walkington

Little Otchan Shepherd Hut, Halsham

Kingfisher Lakes Glamping, Brandesburton

Remarkable Taste of East Yorkshire

Drewton’s Farm Shop and Restaurant, South Cave

Atom Brewing Co, Hull

Vanessa Delicatessen and Cafe, Beverley

Soanes Poultry, Middleton on the Wolds

Laurel Vines Vineyard and Winery Limited, Aike

Humber Street Distillery Co, Hull

Remarkable Tourism Event

Beverley Puppet Festival, Beverley

Tribfest Music Festival, Sledmere

Pride in Hull, Hull

Urban Legends: Northern Lights, Hull

Humber Street Sesh, Hull

British Chess Championships, Hull

Beverley Food Festival, Beverley

Remarkable Visitor Attraction/Experience

William’s Den, North Cave

Sledmere House, Sledmere

Burton Constable Hall and Grounds

Hull Truck Theatre

RSPB Bempton Cliffs

Hull Minster

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust - Spurn