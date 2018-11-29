The Original Factory Shop near Bridlington is closing

Its store at Carnaby is closing soon - but bosses from the Original Factory Shop are looking at whether an alternative site in Bridlington can be found.

The company has confirmed the landlord of the building has served notice on it to leave and it has 'therefore been legally bound to engage despite this being a well-performing store that it didn’t want to close'.

The exact closing date has not yet been decided but it is likely to be around January 5 and consultations have started with 12 members of staff.

Unfortunately we can confirm that The Original Factory Shop’s store in Bridlington is set to close

A spokesperson said: "The company is looking at all possibilities to continue to trade in Bridlington. Following the closure, the nearest store where customers can visit TOFS will be in Hornsea or online at www.tofs.com."