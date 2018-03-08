Take a look around new £7m Premier Inn hotel

The doors open at Bridlington’s new £7million Premier Inn hotel tomorrow - but the Free Press has been given a sneak preview of what guests can expect.

Built on the site of the former Beaconsfield car park, and featuring a Cookhouse and Pub restaurant, the project has created more than 70 jobs for local people.

There are more than 80 bedrooms, and the final touches are being added to get everything ready in time.

The first guests check in tomorrow, and the restaurant officially opens to the public on Saturday, although there have been a number of trial runs this week to get the staff ready for the big day.

Laura Jones, Premier Inn’s operations manager, said: “We’ve got a team of 20 at the Premier Inn side of the business, from reception staff to housekeeping.

“They are all local to the Bridlington area and we have taken on five apprentices.

“We worked with Bridlington Jobcentre and all the team were recruited through them and they have been really good with us.

“Everybody is new to hospitality and pretty much all were unemployed before we took them on.

“They are already working well as a team and have bonded really well.”

The hotel’s arrival in Bridlington was not without controversy, with concerns about the prime seafront location and the loss of car parking.

But the team are already trying to establish themselves in the community.

They have already organised a series of fund-raising events which has brought in £2,000 for Great Ormond Street, and they took part in a four-hour litter pick on the seafront.

And Laura believes there is a real market for a chain hotel in Bridlington.

“There wasn’t anything like this in Bridlington. We already had hotels in Scarborough and Cleethorpes, and wanted to join up the East Coast.”

Paul Robinson is the general manager of the bar and restaurant, overseeing a team of 46 chefs, bar staff and waiting-on staff.

It can seat 260 customers, around 180 of those for dining, and has an open kitchen, so you can watch your meal being prepared.

Hotel guests will use the restaurant for breakfast, but it is also open to non-residents.

Paul said: “We have done all the training and are ready for the true test when we are open.

“It is clean, modern and contemporary and slap bang on the seafront.

“We want to offer a casual dining experience but will also appeal to families.”

Paul joined the company more than 25 years ago and has worked across the country.

But he has moved to Barmston to run the new Bridlington restaurant, which is only sixth in the country to have the Cookhouse and Pub branding.

“I have been with the company since 1992 and this is the most exciting brand.

“It’s the start of something really innovative.

“We are bringing something new to towns and we believe this is going to be great for Bridlington, offering something completely different.

“It is all about great food, great service and it is really important to look after our guests.”

Photos of the Premier Inn and Cookhouse