Stay safe on the coast around Bridlington this Easter

Residents and tourists have been given a reminder about potential safety issues on the beaches and cliff tops around Bridlington.

The council says long stretches of the East Riding’s 85-kilometre coastline may be affected by coastal erosion as a result of natural processes.

The coastline around Bridlington

It said it is aware that the recent adverse weather conditions have resulted in changes in beach levels and the appearance of debris at several locations along the coast. This is a result of natural processes and it is expected that beach levels will recover in the near future, however in the meantime, where necessary, the council will take all appropriate measures to ensure that its resort beaches are safe and clean.

Cliff losses linked to coastal erosion can occur at any time of the year and visitors and residents are advised to take care on the beaches and cliff tops, by following these safety tips:

When on the beach

Plan your route, including access back to the cliff top, before going onto the beach.

Take note of the predicted tide times.

Do not walk at the foot of cliffs as they may be unstable. Never choose the base of the cliffs as a spot for sunbathing or picnicking.

Do not attempt to climb the cliffs.

Never touch or take away objects that have been revealed as the result of an erosion incident. To report suspicious items or coastal problems/incidents, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard, giving the location of the issue.

Avoid any structures or debris, including the remnants of historic military infrastructure.

When on the cliff top

Treat all cliffs as potentially dangerous. Children and pets should be supervised and kept under control at all times.

Keep away from all cliff edges as they may be unstable.

Take note of any signs or barriers restricting access or warning of danger.

Do not try to access the beach from the cliff top (other than from a signed and designated beach access) as they may be unstable and can collapse without warning.

Do not throw any items off the cliff top onto the beach.

The council stressed that large cliff falls are infrequent and that, by following the advice given above, visitors to the East Riding coast can enjoy a relaxing and safe experience.

For more information about staying safe at the coast while enjoying everything that it has to offer, call the foreshores office on South Promenade, in Bridlington, on 678255 or email them at foreshores@eastriding.gov.uk