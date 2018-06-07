Spa conference will be the business

Sir Bob Geldof will be in Bridlington tomorrow, as the headline speaker at the town’s annual business conference.

He will be addressing almost 700 company leaders at The Business Day, which sold out in record time.

The line-up of guests also includes Yorkshire cricket legend Geoffrey Boycott and social entrepreneur Josh Littlejohn MBE, and the evnt will be hosted by BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty.

As well as keynote speakers, there will be 14 breakout sessions for delegates to choose from, including one of the world’s leading business executives, René Carayol MBE and for the first time, a leaders’ debate between East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader, Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, and Hull City Council leader, Cllr Stephen Brady OBE, chaired by former MP The Rt. Hon. Alan Johnson.

Cllr Parnaby said “The Business Day is now seen as the finale of Humber Biz Week.The format was well received last year and the feedback has been very supportive, which probably explains why the event has sold out in record time.

“There are some subtle changes, particularly offering larger space and choice for breakout sessions, and delegates will also have the opportunity throughout the day for networking and to visit our sponsors’ stands.”

Sir Bob stepped in when Joanna Lumley had to withdraw because of filming commitments. Last year’s event featured Baroness Karren Brady.