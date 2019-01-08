South Cliff Holiday Park in Bridlington - here's an update on the £10million upgrade

The new-look South Cliff Holiday park is due to open this spring, with hot tubs, an off-road cycle track and a new luxury lodges.

The £10.8million project is well underway and will also see a new Welcome Centre and access roads. The council says the improvements should bring in an extra £4million to the Bridlington economy.

South Cliff Caravan Park

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said : “Work is progressing well on the refurbishment and redevelopment of South Cliff Holiday Park.

"Our contractors, Interserve, have already demolished a number of old buildings on the site, including the reception area and the old toilet block. They are currently building the new Welcome Centre, along with the new toilet and shower facilities.

“Other work in progress at the moment includes work on new drainage systems for the enlarged site, as well as new pitches, and also new access roads.

“Opening in Spring, the newly expanded site will provide the chance to own holiday homes and lodges - enjoy touring holidays, motorhomes, camping, glamping; and hire holiday homes and lodges.

"The work is creating an expansion of the park on to the adjacent agricultural land of the Wilsthorpe Estate, and will create 31 additional pitches for tents, 15 new units for glamping, 48 additional touring pitches, 132 additional static pitches and 19 additional lodges.

"There will also be new toilet blocks and new office accommodation for the staff at the site (with up to five new jobs created), and a new area for meeting and greeting arriving customers.

"The new site will also boast hot tubs, a new accessible holiday home, a pump track (an off road terrain cycle track), and an adventure play area.

“The expansion of the park will also provide a boost to the wider Bridlington economy, as it is estimated that an additional 158,280 visits will be made to the town each year. It is estimated that this will increase visitor spend in the wider economy by around £4.2 million per year.

“The council is investing a total of £10.8 million into this major project. This is made up of the contract with Interserve (worth around £8 million) and additional significant work on foul water drainage on the site, which has been identified since construction began. It is often the case in major construction projects of this nature that the overall cost of the redevelopment can change."

The project has not been without hiccups.

“In this instance, the archaeological explorations which had to be carried out on site before construction began took significantly longer than expected,” the spokesperson admitted.

“After that exploration was completed, we then had to carry out major remedial work to the site before construction could begin.”