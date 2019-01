Here are some of the businesses in our part of East Yorkshire which are hoping to win a REYTA trophy at the ceremony in Hull in March. And click here to see the full shortlists.

1. The Ship Inn at Sewerby In the Remarkable Pub category it is up against The Head of Steam, Hull, The Lion and Key, Hull, Wrygarth Inn, Great Hatfield, The Black Horse, Little Weighton and The Tiger Inn, Beverley.

2. Sledmere House Remarkable Visitor Attraction/Experience finalists: Williams Den, North Cave, Sledmere House, Burton Constable Hall and Grounds, Hull Truck Theatre, RSPB Bempton Cliffs, Hull Minster, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust - Spurn

3. TribFest at Sledmere Remarkable Tourism Event: The final seven are Beverley Puppet Festival, Tribfest Music Festival, Sledmere, Pride in Hull, Urban Legends: Northern Lights, Hull, Humber Street Sesh, Hull, British Chess Championships, Hull, and Beverley Food Festival, Beverley

