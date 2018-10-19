Seafront guest house to be turned into flats

A Bridlington guest house which closed suddenly and was boarded up at the end of last month is set to be converted into luxury flats.

Newgreen Estates Ltd has applied to turn Yorkie's Guest House in Pembroke Terrace into 14 apartments with sea views.

The application says: "Over recent years the holiday trade in Bridlington has continued to diminish in this area, and the applicant is finding it hard to sustain his holiday trade and therefore proposes to convert the ground and upper floors to 14 self-contained well-proportioned apartments, for permanent occupation."

It adds: "There is an apparent constant demand for seafront accommodation with panoramic sea view in Bridlington. This development will provide high quality apartments."

The cost of the development work is estimated at more than £850,000 and the application is to carry out alterations, increase the roof height to create a third floor with dormer windows and roof lights, and to install balconies.