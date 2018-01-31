Renaissance team: M&S news is 'disappointing'

The man in charge of Bridlington Renaissance has described M&S' potential departure from the town as 'disappointing news'.

The high-street business revealed this morning that it was closing six stores in April, and another eight were propsed for closure, including the one in Prince Street in Bridlington.

Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, said: “Today’s national announcement by M&S that it is proposing to close a number of stores across the country, including its shop in Bridlington, is disappointing news.

“The council understands that a period of consultation will now take place and that staff affected will be offered alternative roles, where possible.

“East Riding of Yorkshire Council is committed to regenerating Bridlington over the coming years and is progressing well with a number of projects, including BridITP2 (the ongoing transport works) which will improve the town’s transport infrastructure and public realm and open up a number of sites for various developments, including new residential, commercial and retail opportunities.”

