Premier Inn to open in weeks

Bridlington’s new Premier Inn hotel is really starting to take shape on the seafront, and the company said it should be open within six weeks.

The national chain will open the town centre’s first new purpose-built hotel for more than 80 years on the site of the former Beaconsfield car park.

Work continues at the site of the former Beaconsfield car park

Matt Aubrey, acquisitions manager for Premier Inn, said: “We are delighted to be bringing a brand new 82-bedroom Premier Inn and cookhouse and pub to Bridlington, and we will open our doors to customers by March 1.

“Bridlington is an exciting location for us to invest in and, as well as offering visitors greater choice and value, the new hotel and restaurant will create 75 jobs and bring £7.2 million to the area.”

That jobs figure is considerably higher than previous estimates and East Riding of Yorkshire Council has said it believes a national brand will ‘bring even more tourists and conference visitors to the town for the benefit of local shops and services’.