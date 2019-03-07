PHOTOS: Bridlington schools celebrate World Book Day
It's World Book Day and youngsters in Bridlington have swapped their school uniforms for costumes of their favourite literary characters.
Our photographer Paul Atkinson has been to Quay Academy and Burlington Infants School this morning to snap some of the best outfits - pupils and staff.
Jaiden, 6, as Where's Wally.
Stephan, 7, as David Walliams' Gangsta Granny
Headteacher Mrs Booth with plenty of Harry Potters at Burlington Infants
Jess and Emily as Thing 1 and Thing 2
