PHOTOS: Bridlington schools celebrate World Book Day

Our photographer Paul Atkinson has been to Quay Academy and Burlington Infants School this morning to snap some of the best outfits - pupils and staff.

1. World Book Day Jaiden, 6, as Where's Wally. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. World Book Day 2019 Stephan, 7, as David Walliams' Gangsta Granny Paul Atkinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. World Book Day 2019 Headteacher Mrs Booth with plenty of Harry Potters at Burlington Infants Paul Atkinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. World Book Day 2019 Jess and Emily as Thing 1 and Thing 2 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more