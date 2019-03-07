Staff and pupils at Burlington Infants School

PHOTOS: Bridlington schools celebrate World Book Day

It's World Book Day and youngsters in Bridlington have swapped their school uniforms for costumes of their favourite literary characters.

Our photographer Paul Atkinson has been to Quay Academy and Burlington Infants School this morning to snap some of the best outfits - pupils and staff.

Jaiden, 6, as Where's Wally.

1. World Book Day

Jaiden, 6, as Where's Wally.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Stephan, 7, as David Walliams' Gangsta Granny

2. World Book Day 2019

Stephan, 7, as David Walliams' Gangsta Granny
Paul Atkinson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Headteacher Mrs Booth with plenty of Harry Potters at Burlington Infants

3. World Book Day 2019

Headteacher Mrs Booth with plenty of Harry Potters at Burlington Infants
Paul Atkinson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Jess and Emily as Thing 1 and Thing 2

4. World Book Day 2019

Jess and Emily as Thing 1 and Thing 2
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5