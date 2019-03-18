One of Bridlington’s biggest hotels has a new owner

It has 40 bedrooms, its own dance floor and panoramic views across Bridlington south beach.

The Alfa Leisureplex Group has announced it has snapped up The Monarch Hotel in South Marine Drive.

It said on Twitter: “We are excited to announce that we’ve purchased the Monarch Hotel in Bridlington! This brings our hotel portfolio to 21 hotels.

“The impressive Monarch is perfectly located, occupying a prime position on the seafront with panoramic sea views.”

The company owns hotels in Scotland, Wales, on the South Coast and the Cumberland Hotel in Scarborough.