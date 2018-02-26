One more week to go - Premier Inn opening is delayed

It’s almost ready.

Bridlington’s new Premier Inn was due to be opening on Thursday, but the hotel will now officially welcome its first guests next Friday, March 9.

This is the view from Albion Terrace

There will be 82 bedrooms and a Cookhouse and Pub, and the development will create 75 new jobs.

Staff have already been out and about in town, holding a number of fund-raising events in aid of the business’ chosen charity, Great Ormond Street Hospital.

This is how the the building looked this morning, with just the finishing touches need before it opens for business.

Work began on the hotel last April after a controversial planning process.

The national chain paid East Riding of Yorkshire Council £1million for the Beaconsfield site, which had been one of the busiest and most profitable car parks in the East Riding.