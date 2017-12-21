New tourism guide to promote resort

Fifty thousand copies of a new guide promoting Bridlington have been printed, as people are expected to turn their thoughts to holiday destinations for 2018.

The brochure will be sent out all around the country and will also be taken to the UK’s three major tourism shows in Manchester, Birmingham and London early next year.

50,000 copies of the guide have been printed

Closer to home, copies can be picked up from Bridlington’s award-winning tourist information centre.

It features some of the coast’s tourist attractions, including Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington Spa, East Riding Leisure Bridlington, Burton Agnes Hall and John Bull World of Rock.

Cllr Richard Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “East Yorkshire has one of the most diverse visitor experiences anywhere in the UK and our stunning coastline attracts thousands of people every year.

“From picturesque scenery to the amazing nature tourism offer, the East Coast has something for everyone and this guide will help put Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea on the map as must-visit destinations in 2018.”

Produced by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire, the guide also suggests coastal adventures to places like Flamborough Living Seas Centre, RSPB Bempton Cliffs, Spurn Point and Hornsea Mere and also promotes the area as a great place for walking, cycling, horse riding, beach sports and golf.