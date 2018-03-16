New post office to open seven days a week in Bridlington

Bridlington's newest post office opens today - and there are plans for services to be available to customers for more than 100 hours per week.

The Post Office is reopening Sandsacre Post Office at McColls, in Wheatley Drive, just two doors away from the previous branch, which closed in 2016 due to operational reasons.

It is now consulting on plans to open seven days a week, from 7am to10pm.

Chief operating officer for McColl’s Retail Group, Dave Thomas, said: We are delighted to be welcoming customers to our newly refurbished Sandsacre Post Office, which will offer a wide range of Post Office services alongside our extensive retail offer.

"As a convenience store operator we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and the additional Post Office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store in order to provide an excellent service for the local community.”

Although the decision to reopen the branch has already been made, the Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Kenny Lamont, Network Operations Area Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

He added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The consultation will close on 1 May 2018. Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 219337.