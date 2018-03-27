New big-name guest for Bridlington business event

Joanna Lumley has had to pull out of being headline speaker at The Business Day at Bridlington Spa this summer.

Filming schedules for her new documentary project have seen her unable to meet her Bridlington commitment and she has been replaced by Sir Bob Geldof.

Sir Bob Geldof

Sir Bob, founding member of The Boomtown Rats, has been a tireless campaigner for numerous world charities and was the face of Live AId in the 1980s.

Well known for using his high profile to raise awareness of a wide range of causes - primarily in Africa - he recently spoke out against the mass ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya people of North West Burma.

After a decade in music, it was during the Ethiopian famine in 1984 that he turned his attention to charity work, organising Band Aid and the fundraising event Live Aid. He received a knighthood in 1986 in recognition of his charity work.

He has also co-owned a TV production company, founded an online travel agency and started a documentary film production company.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Sir Bob Geldof is a fantastic addition to our programme of speakers for The Business Day. The event is billed as a day of discovery and insight for business people – and who better than Sir Bob to deliver a unique world insight that, I have no doubt, people will be eager to hear.”

Andrew Aldis, general manager of Bridlington Spa, said: “As a venue manager and event producer, who was a teenager in the 1980s, it’s hard to describe the pride I feel in sharing space with Sir Bob Geldof for a few hours.

"The Band Aid single and Live Aid events were pivotal moments that focused the attention of teenagers like me on the plight of those suffering through the Ethiopian famine and that focus led me to an interest in current and world affairs that persists to this day.”

Joanna Lumley has apologised for having to withdraw from the event saying: “I am so sorry not to be joining you for The Business Day event. Due to changes in filming schedules, I will now be filming my next documentary, The Silk Road, over the date of the event.

“I hope you all have a wonderful time and again, many apologies that I cannot be with you.”

The Business Day is an all-day business event which takes place at Bridlington Spa on Friday, June 8.



Tickets are priced at £125 each or £1,000 for 10 and are available online at www.bridspa.com, via the box office on 678258.