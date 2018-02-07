MP wants M&S to reconsider leaving Brid

Bridlington’s MP Sir Greg Knight said he wants M&S to reconsider its decision to look at pulling out of the town.

He told the Free Press: “Marks & Spencer is a privately owned company and neither Parliament or the local council can tell it how to run its business or where to situate its shops.

“I am however rather surprised that they have made this decision when regeneration work in Bridlington is still under way and far from complete because the current works are likely to have a temporary detrimental effect on trade.

“I would have thought it would have been better to wait to see what trading conditions are like when the work is complete and I have made representations to this effect.

“I have also expressed concerns about the fate of the staff who work there and have been assured that all employees will be redeployed or offered redeployment at other stores before redundancy is considered.

“I do hope that M&S review the situation and think again.”

M&S to look at closing Bridlington store