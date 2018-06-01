Meet quizmaster and author

She sets the questions on some of TV’s most popular quiz shows, and now you have the chance to ask Sarah Dunnakey your own posers about her latest book. She will be at Bridlington Library next Thursday to chat about her new novel The Companion, a story of buried secrets and unsolved murder in 1930s Yorkshire.

Sarah writes the questions for University Challenge and Pointless, after working as a college librarian, an education officer and an NHS researcher.

She describes libraries as ‘like a spa with words and ideas instead of steam. A place that is safe and welcoming that doesn’t have a dress code, doesn’t try to sell me anything, doesn’t care about my age, gender or sexuality’.

Tickets for next week’s event cost £3, including refreshments, and are available from Bridlington Library, online at www.bridspa.com/events/ or from 01482 392699.