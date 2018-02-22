M&S urged to reconsider its closure plans

A Bridlington councillor is encouraging his colleagues to put pressure on Marks and Spencer to think again about closing its branch in the resort.

Cllr Richard Harrap wants East Riding of Yorkshire Council to contact the high-street business to urge them to consider staying in the town.

Last month, M&S said its Bridlington store in Prince Street was one of eight around the country which was being earmarked for closure, a move which would affect 40 jobs.

Cllr Harrap’s motion to the full council meeting at County Hall in Beverley yesterday, read: “That this council urges Marks and Spencer PLC to reconsider its proposal to close its Bridlington store and asks whether its business plan takes into account the ongoing Bridlington Regeneration Project that is intended to enhance and improve the local economy and environment for the future benefit of businesses, residents and visitors to the town.”

The town’s MP Sir Greg Knight has already said he hopes M&S will have a rethink and now Bridlington’s mayor has said he will be disappointed if the shop closes.

Cllr Cyril Marsburg told the Free Press: “M&S and Woolworths were always the centre of any town’s shopping area. We’ve lost one, to lose the other would be a big blow for Bridlington.”