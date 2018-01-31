M&S: Concerns for Bridlington branch for more than a year

The Free Press first reported on fears for the future of Bridlington's M&S in November 2016.

A list compiled by the Local Data Company identified the resort as one of 52 locations where it believed the store was vulnerable.

Its report described Bridlington as a 'weakening' town centre, and suggested M&S would look to pull out of places which were considered to be in serious decline.

It said towns which had two branches could also see one of them close as part of restructuring.

At that stage, M&S described the report as 'pure speculation' and said no decisions had been made.

But today, it confirmed Bridlington was one of eight stores which it plans to close - alongside Andover, Basildon, Denton, Falmouth, Fareham, Keighley and Stockport.

Branches in Birkenhead, Bournemouth, Durham, Fforestfach, Putney and Redditch will definitely close in April, the business also announced today.

How many jobs will be affected if Bridlington store closes?

Why has the Bridlington branch been chosen?