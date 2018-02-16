Jobs fair to help you to find your next career

The Just The Job recruitment rair returns to Bridlington next Friday (February 23).

More than 40 employers, including Premier Inn, Have Holidays, Bee Health, the NHS and the Armed Forces, will have staff at the JobCentre at Crown Buildings between 10am and 2pm to discuss career choices.

Joanne Cowan, work coach at Bridlington JobCentre said: “Be prepared for the day by having copies of your up to date CV, be smart, be confident and interact with exhibitors and most of all keep accurate records of who you have spoken to and follow up after the event.

“If you live in Bridlington or the surrounding areas and are looking for work, call in on the day to find your next job.”