Is this the best summer job?

Are you looking for a summer job with plenty of fresh air and a stunning view.

The RNLI is looking for lifeguards to work on Bridlington beach, as well as new recruits to its fundraising team.

Chris Ward, RNLI area lifesaving manager, said: ‘Working as a lifeguard has got to be one of the best summer jobs – you get to call the beach your office for a start.

“But far more importantly than that, you are there to make sure the public enjoy it in the safest possible way.

“This is a demanding job requiring commitment, skill and a clear head. We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to draw on their training and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger.

RNLI lifeguards patrol around 250 beaches around the country and helped 20,000 people last year. Successful applicants receive training in life-saving skills and casualty care techniques.

It is also recruiting face-to-face fundraisers, who will work alongside lifeguards, providing visitors to the beach with important safety advice.

Applicants will need to be dynamic and act as a positive ambassador – encouraging support for this lifesaving charity is just one of the things these fundraisers will do this summer season.

Callum Moffat, RNLI Face to Face fundraising manager, said: ‘A good fundraiser generally has to be friendly and relaxed, but also energetic, able to talk to anyone and be passionate about what they do.

“Developing new skills and working in a team at the beach for a national charity really has to be one of Britain’s best summer jobs.”

To find out more, visit https://summerjobs.rnli.org