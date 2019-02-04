If you are looking for a job in Bridlington, here's the perfect event for you

East Riding College will be hosting Bridlington’s biggest jobs fair as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.

The Bridlington Futures event will be held between 10am and 1pm on Tuesday, February 19, and will see dozens of employers from Bridlington come to the St Mary’s Walk campus.

Simon Thomas from Job Centre Plus in Bridlington said: “Bridlington Futures is a fantastic opportunity for job seekers and students from Bridlington to meet with employers, training providers and charities in the town about the jobs on offer.

“Some employers will be keen to receive applications on the day, some are coming to advise on upcoming opportunities, and other employers are there to raise awareness about careers in their sector.

“Plus, the college is on hand to advise on training and career routes for a variety of industries and professions.

“It really is a one-stop shop this year, whether you’re actively searching for work, volunteering opportunities or just considering a change of direction.”