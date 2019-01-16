Here's what's inside the new Bridlington 2019 holiday brochure

30,000 copies of a new guide have been printed to try to tempt more visitors to Bridlington.

It has been sent to tourist information centre across the UK and runs alongside a digital marketing campaign promoting the Yorkshire coast.

30,000 copies of the guide have been printed by VHEY.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture at East Riding of Yorkshire of Council, said: “East Yorkshire’s stunning coastline offers diverse experiences for the thousands of visitors it attracts every year.

“We don’t want people to miss out on the picturesque scenery we are proud to boast about at various locations, so we want to encourage visitors to pick up this fantastic free guide and take their adventures from there.”

The guide is also packed with information about events and festivals along with points of interest at tourist attractions such as Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington Spa, East Riding Leisure Bridlington, Burton Agnes Hall and John Bull World of Rock.

Areas around Bridlington are covered too, with adventures suggested at places such as Flamborough Living Seas Centre, RSPB Bempton Cliffs, Spurn Point and Hornsea Mere. Visitors are promised great places for walking, cycling, horse riding, beach sports and sky diving.

The guide has been produced by Visit Hull & East Yorkshireand is available for free at East Riding tourist information centres in Beverley, Bridlington and at the Humber Bridge.