Harry Potter night returns to North Bridlington Library

Harry Potter Book Night is returning to North Bridlington Library and tickets are on sale now.

Suitable for seven-to-11-year-olds, the events feature spells, spiders and a game of Quidditch.

The Bridlington event takes place on February 7 at 6pm. Tickets are £4 from www.bridspa.com/libraryevents

Librarian Jess McCarthy said: “Hogwarts is the theme of this magical night, and Harry the star of the show.

“Join us in costume for fun and delight, and show us how much you know.

“Bring your wand to practice your spells, find spiders, a Patronus and more

“We may even manage a Quidditch game (although it might be played on the floor!)

“Don’t forget to book your place; they sell out really fast,

“It’s just £4 per child for this amazing event, you’ll have an absolute blast!”