From M&S to B&M? Store says there is no guarantee of a Bridlington branch

B&M has warned that there is ‘no guarantee’ it will be opening in Bridlington - despite submitting a planning application to put its signs up at the town's former M&S store.

Just two months ago, B&M Bargains told the Free Press it had no plans to open a branch in the town.

Artist's impressions of how the Prince Street building could be converted.

However, last week, a planning application was submitted which appears to show the store is looking to move into Bridlington’s former Marks & Spencer premises.

The application to East Riding of Yorkshire Council asks for permission to display three externally illuminated fascia signs, two internally illuminated projection signs, an entrance sign and three sets of block out glazing graphics.

B&M Bargains is named as the applicant and the graphics accompanying the plans show how the company’s logo would look on the old M&S branch in Prince Street.

Despite this, when the Free Press contacted the company this week, a spokesperson said: “There are no plans to open a new store there at the moment.

“We’re always looking for new sites so discussions will be made, but until a contract is signed nothing is confirmed.”

Marks & Spencer closed last April and when the Free Press asked B&M in January this year if it was opening in Bridlington, a spokesperson said they were ‘not aware of this store opening at the moment’.

The chain has been operating for more than 40 years and has more than 600 stores in the UK, including shops in Scarborough, Driffield and Beverley.

It employs around 28,000 staff and serves four million customers every week.

The planning application gives no details of when the Bridlington store might open or how many jobs would be created.