Free dental check-ups for Bridlington fishermen

Bridlington’s fishermen were given free dental treatment this morning as part of an ongoing campaign to improve their health.

The SeaFit programme commissioned international charity Dentaid to set up a mobile unit on the harbour on Tuesday, offering services from check-ups to emergency fillings and extractions.

The scheme is run by the Fishermen’s Mission and Seafarers Hospital Society.

Fishermen’s Mission Superintendent Tracey Stephens said: “We know how hard it can be to get to the dentist when you’re out at sea. So we’re making it easy by bringing the dentist down to the harbourside – it couldn’t be more convenient.

“Now there’s no excuse for ignoring that nagging toothache or putting off that dental check.”

David Dickens, chief executive of the Fishermen’s Mission, added: “This isn’t the first time that SeaFit has provided free dental treatment to the fishing community.

“Working with Dentaid, Smile Together and a small number of local dentists, we have been able to deliver free dental checks and initial treatment to fishermen in several locations, from Cornwall and Devon in the South West of England to Troon in the South West of Scotland.

“And we’re hoping to deliver more of these clinics over the coming months.”