Enjoy the best views of our coast from top of the lighthouse

Flamborough Lighthouse opens its doors to the public again on Saturday for the start of the 2018 season.

Staff members from Sewerby Hall and Gardens will offer visitors informative guided tours of this iconic structure between noon and 4pm.

The tours take place every weekend throughout the year until early November and daily throughout the local school holidays.

Regular maintenance is carried out every Friday when the lighthouse is closed to the public, along with other dates scheduled by Trinity House.

The lighthouse is located on Flamborough Head and offers breathtaking views over Bridlington Bay and the Heritage Coast.

Visitors can climb the 119 steps to the top of the lighthouse to see the magnificent views of the surrounding area, all the while learning about the history of the lighthouse and Trinity House.

Tours cost adults £4.50, children and over 60s £3.50 and families (two adults and two children) £14.

The lighthouse can also be booked for parties or individuals and has even been used as a romantic and unique location for marriage proposals.